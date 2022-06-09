AUT vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Austria vs Germany, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for AUT vs GER EIC German T20I Tri-series 2022, AUT vs GER match 3, June 10, National Performance Centre, Krefeld, 3:00 pm IST

AUT vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s AUT vs GER EIC German T20I Tri-series 2022 match 3 between Austria vs Germany: The third match of the ECI German T20 Tri-Series 2022 will see Austria competing against hosts Germany. The match will be played at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld on June 10.

Defending champions Germany have a balanced unit with experienced players in all their departments. Captain Venkataraman Ganesan has led the squad well in the recent matches. Ace batter Abdulsamad Stanikzai has been in great form and will look to continue his good run of performances in the series.

Austria is still an inexperienced side when it comes to international cricket. On paper, they have a quality roster and are expected to put up a good fight against the reigning champions on Friday. Austria will be counting on captain Razmal Shigiwal, Mehar Cheema and Quinton Norris to take charge against a strong German side.

Ahead of the match between Austria vs Germany; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs GER Telecast

The match between Austria and Germany will not be telecast in India.

AUT vs GER Live Streaming

The match between Austria and Germany will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs GER Match Details

The AUT vs GER match will be played at the National Performance Centre, Krefeld on Friday, June 10, at 3:00 pm IST.

AUT vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdulsamad Stanikzai

Vice-Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nilay Patel, Ahmed Bilal

Batsmen: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Mehar Cheema

All-rounders: Venkataraman Ganesan, Yousuf Ahsan

Bowlers: Muslim Ashraf, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Mark Simpson Parker

Austria vs Germany Possible Starting XI:

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Nilay Patel (wk), Shoaib Khan, Vishnu Bharathi, Venkataraman Ganesan (c), Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Rasul Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Ashraf, Nooruddin Mujadaddy

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mehar Cheema, Ahmed Bilal (wk), Quinton Norris, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker

