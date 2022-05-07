AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between Austria Women and Spain Women: Austria Women will go one-on-one against Spain Women on Saturday, May 7 at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club. Austria Women are likely to have an edge on Saturday as they defeated Spain Women in their last match against each other by 35 runs.

While both teams failed to make an impact with the bat, Austria bowlers were successful in damage control with the ball. Spain scored only 92 runs in their 20 overs as Mahadewa Pathirannehelage scalped five wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 4.0.

Following a victory, Austria couldn’t continue the momentum. They lost to Jersey Women in their next game by 70 runs. The team scored only 97 runs while following a total of 167.

Coming to Spain Women, they have two consecutive losses to their name. The team endured its second defeat against Jersey by 67 runs while failing to chase 175 runs.

Ahead of the match between Austria Women and Spain Women, here is everything you need to know:

AUT-W vs ESP-W Telecast

Austria Women vs Spain Women game will not be telecast in India

AUT-W vs ESP-W Live Streaming

The AUT-W vs ESP-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Match Details

The AUT-W vs ESP-W match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 06:30 PM IST on May 07, Saturday.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

Vice-Captain - Priya Sabu

Suggested Playing XI for AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aliza Fatima Saleem, Uswa Syed

Batters: Elspeth Fowler, Priya Sabu, Muskan Naseeb

All-rounders: Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Rabia Mushtaq, Amy Brown-Carrera

Bowlers: Hifsa Butt, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Rezarta Avdylaj

AUT-W vs ESP-W Probable XIs:

Austria Women: Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Rezarta Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Anisha Nookala, Busra Uca, Soujanya Bangalore Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Valentina Avdylaj, Gandhali Bapat (c & wk), Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Ashmaan Saifee

Spain Women: Simranjit Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, Zenab Iqbal, Elspeth Fowler (c), Aliza Fatima Saleem (wk), Amy Brown-Carrera, Wania Malik, Jaspreet Kaur, Muskan Naseeb, Hifsa Butt, Uswa Syed

