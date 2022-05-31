AVE vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Titans: Titans will be bidding to break their losing streak as they will take on Avengers in the upcoming Pondicherry T10 game on Wednesday, June 01. Titans have failed to make a mark in the league so far.

With four wins and six losses, the team is reeling at sixth place in the points table. After winning three games on the trot, there was a decline in the Titans’ performance. They have now lost their last four games and will be thus low on confidence. Titans’ most recent defeat came against the Patriots by five wickets.

Avengers are placed a rung above Titans in the points table with four wins and five losses. The team has done well in the recent past as they won two of their last three games. Avengers weren’t up to the mark in their last match as they were beaten by the Warriors by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs TIT Telecast

Avengers vs Titans game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs TIT Match Details

AVE vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 08:30 AM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

AVE vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lawrence Jawaharraj

Vice-Captain - Aravind Kothandapani

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Naidu, Pravin R

Batters: Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Lawrence Jawaharraj

Bowlers: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Gurvinder Singh

AVE vs TIT Probable XIs:

Avengers: Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Gowdhaman P, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk), Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal

Titans: Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, S Naidu(wk), Abin Mathew M, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Tharun J, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

