AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 31, 8:30 AM IST

AVE vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Warriors: CAP Siechem Ground will play host for the second encounter between Avengers and Warriors in the Pondicherry T10 tournament on Tuesday. Both the teams have done a decent job in the league so far and thus a good brand of cricket is expected on May 31.

Warriors are third in the points table with four losses and as many wins. The team has nine points to their name. Warriors found their way back to the winning ways in their last game as they defeated Titans by seven wickets.

Speaking of Avengers, they are sitting in fourth place with four victories from eight league matches. Avengers are on a two-match winning streak with their last two wins against Titans and Royals by 26 runs and 48 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs WAR Telecast

Avengers vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

AVE vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs WAR Match Details

AVE vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 8:30 AM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

AVE vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Sivasubramanian

Vice-Captain: Aravind Kothandapani

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yash Jadhav

Batters: Aravind Kothandapani, Akash Kargave, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Selvam M

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, S Santhamoorthy, Lawrence Jawaharraj

Bowlers: Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav

AVE vs WAR Probable XIs

Avengers: Vengadeshwaran N, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Sanjay Kansal, Gowdhaman P, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk), Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj

Warriors: Yash Jadhav (wk), Sachin Sivasubramanian, Mayank Kumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Premraj Rajavelu, Selvam M, Saurabh Yadav, Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Prabu B

