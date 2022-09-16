'Average People Make Average Decisions'-Shoaib Akhtar Ridicules Pakistan Star Batters, Chief Selector, Ex-Teammate

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has tore into team selector Mohammad Wasim, hours after PCB released its 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The former cricketer targeted coaching staff, skipper and some of the players, in a most brutal and sarcastic commentary on his Youtube channel.

“When the chief selector is average, his decision will also be average. Saqlain(Mushtaq) last played cricket in 2002, I don’t want to say this as he is my friend, but I don’ think he has any idea about T20 cricket. I don’t think this is your forte," he was heard saying on channel.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their 15-man squad which saw the comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Furthermore, the squad also featured left-hander Shan Masood, who is yet to play in a T20I, while Haider Ali was recalled to the side after last featuring in the format in December 2021.

Calling out the coaching staff, he first targeted Mushtaq and then went after his once teammate Mohammad Yousuf. “Meanwhile Mohammad Yousuf is not even there is the team. Had he been there, how could our batting not perform? Yousuf is an asset in the dressing room, but I don’t know how much say he has in this team," Akhtar said.

He then called out Iftikhar Ahmed, the middle order batter, comparing him with Misbah Ul Haq. He also didn’t stop short before mocking skipper Babar Azam.

“Iftikhar Ahmed is Misbah part two. Mashallah, we had Rizwan and now he has Iftikhar for company. With this team, we might get knocked out in the first round itself. I am really scared as our batting has no depth. Our captain is also not cut out for this format as he always looks for classic cover drives. He wants to look classic."

“I have said many times that Fakhar Zaman must be given at least six overs. In Australia, the ball will come with a lot of bounce which suits his game. And yet, Babar refuses to vacate his opening position."

“If this team doesn’t perform, the whole management will be gone, coaches will be gone and even Ramiz Raja will be gone."

