Having conceded a 151-run first innings lead to Andhra, defending champions Madhya Pradesh had their task cut out to storm back into contention in their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal clash in Indore. MP were skittled for 228 while replying to Andhra’s 379.

Their target was clear: Limit Andhra’s second innings total to as much as they can. They stepped up and bowled out their opponent for a mere 93 in 32.3 overs.

It was their star pacer Avesh Khan (4/24) who set the tone when he got rid of Andhra openers inside the first four overs. The visitors didn’t recover from the twin jolts and ended up setting a middling target of 244.

MP chased it down with opener Yash Dubey and Rajat Patidar hitting half-century apiece to enter the semifinals.

Avesh has been working hard on his red-ball game after having fallen down in the India pecking order last year since a wellness issue saw him being replaced in the squad midway through the 2022 Asia Cup.

The emergence of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik has meant the competition for a pacer’s slot has only gotten stiffer with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar awaiting full fitness. Add to it Avesh has an economy of 9.10 from 15 T20Is which also works against him.

“Twice I was ruled out because I was not feeling well. People might judge that on a few occasions I went expensive but in today’s cricket 6 out of ten times bowlers have a bad day," Avesh told The Indian Express.

“I’m not complaining or giving excuses but that’s the truth. Now I have forgotten everything; instead I’m living in the present. When selection happens it will happen. Performing is in my hand and selection is not. So I have stopped thinking about it," Khan said when asked about India’s call-up," he added.

The 26-year-old as has represented India in ODIs and T20Is but is now aiming to play Tests too. “I have played for India with white ball but I want to represent the Indian Test team and for that I’m working hard," he said.

