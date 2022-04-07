'Awaaz Badhao Yaar Uska': Frustrated Rohit Sharma Snaps at Broadcast Guy After Losing to KKR - WATCH

Rohit Sharma is known for possessing a calm and composed demeanour on the field. He hardly loses his cool or gets involved in banters. But on Wednesday, he seemed to be agitated after Pat Cummins’ blistering knock snatched away victory from the jaws of Mumbai Indians.

During the chase of 162, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed 35 runs off the last five overs. MI, on the other, were five wickets away from their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Rohit brought Daniel Sams into the attack and then happened the unexpected.

Cummins hammered four sixes and two boundaries to end the game in the 16th over itself. Rohit & Co were taken by surprise as KKR won the game by 5 wickets.

The skipper looked extremely frustrated following the loss. While speaking to the broadcasters, Rohit snapped at a technician who was handling sounds at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Check out the video:

“Awaaz badhaao yaar uska," Rohit said, as caught on camera on Wednesday.

Once the audio issue was sorted, Rohit admitted that they never expected a monstrous knock from Pat Cummins.

“Never expected him to come and play like that [on Cummins]. A lot of credit. The pitch got better and better to bat as the game went on. It was holding up initially. Overall, it was a good pitch," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The MI captain further conceded that the loss to KKR would be difficult to digest, adding that the team need to step up and deliver before it gets too late.

“This will be hard to digest, the way it turned out in the last few overs. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us. I don’t want to be in this position all the time (slow starters)," Rohit concluded.

