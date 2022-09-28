Axar Patel Leapfrogs 15 Positions To Reach Top 20; Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Among Gains In Latest ICC T20I Rankings

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained one spot to go to the second spot in the latest T20I batters’ rankings riding on his match-winning knock against Australia in Hyderabad. Furthermore all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Axar Patel has also made heavy gains.

While Yadav scored a fifty in the series decider, Axar Patel was outstanding throughout, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the series against Australia and his showings of 2/13 and 3/33 in the final two matches has raised his ranking by 15 places, to No.18.

In the all-rounders’ charts, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is the new No.1, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan. Hardik Pandya has also broken into the top four, after his impressive showings in the series against Australia. Pandya notched up scores of nine and 25* in the last two T20Is against Australia, while also chipping in with some handy overs. He is now joint on the fourth spot along with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Both India and Pakistan’s T20 batting stars have gained big in the latest T20I rankings issued by ICC as both the teams are in action and will continue to be so in the next fortnight.

Furthermore, Veteran batter Mohammad Rizwan has retained his top spot in the batting charts after his brilliant displays in the ongoing seven-match series against England.

Rizwan has notched up scores of 88*, 8 and 88 in the second, third and fourth T20Is against England, helping him maintain his position at the top. His performances helped Pakistan win the second and the fourth T20Is, with the series level at 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s fifth match.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No.3 in the batting charts.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch also moves up one place to No.5 after his knock of 31 in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.

England’s young sensation Harry Brook is one of the biggest gainers in the batting charts, moving up a whopping 118 places to move to No.29 in the rankings. Brook has impressed one and all with his aggressive batting, scoring 31, 81* and 34 in the last three T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi.

