Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja Pic Triggers Hilarious Responses On Twitter

Following the massive success in the Nagpur Test, Team India has been battling to extend their lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the second Test, underway at Delhi. All eyes were on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who excelled in Nagpur with seven wickets and a half-century. Ahead of the Delhi Test, spinner Axar Patel tweeted a photo with Jadeja. In the pic, the two spinners are seen having a fun time during a training session. “The joke stays between me and @imjadeja, but you can still come up with few guesses," Axar Patel wrote in the caption.

https://twitter.com/akshar2026/status/1626149422399729666

Advertisement

To make the post more interesting, Patel chose to hide the topic of their conversation. Instead, he asked his followers to guess the joke which was the reason behind their laughter.

A fan took a subtle dig at pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s frequent injury issues in recent times and assumed that Axar Patel was telling Jadeja, “Bumrah is unfit but will make comeback in IPL."

https://twitter.com/imdeepak1229/status/1626183521302892544

Another user hilariously noted, “Axar- And they thought I will replace you in the squad."

A person quipped, “Axar: Bechaare Aussies, Ashwin ka duplicate k saath match practice krre h (Poor Aussies, they are practicing with Ashwin’s duplicate)"

Advertisement

An fan brought out a topic of healthy competition between the two all-rounders and wondered if Axar Patel was saying, “Jaddu bhai apke 250 ho gaye par run maine jyada maare. (Jaddu bhai, you have taken 250 wickets (in Tests) but I have scored more runs than you)"

Here are some other bizarre guesses:

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/its_Vimalhere/status/1626196908946636800

Ravindra Jadeja kept his form going on the opening day of the Delhi Test match and fetched as many as three scalps during Australia’s first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami joined him in the destruction and picked up three and four wickets. Axar Patel who got one wicket in the last game also bowled brilliantly but failed to get a wicket to his name. Following the dominance of Indian bowlers on the Delhi pitch, Australia could not survive longer and were bundled out for 263 runs on the first day.

Get the latest Cricket News here