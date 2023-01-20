Axar Patel Turns 29: Top 5 Bowling Spells of the Indian All-rounder

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AXAR PATEL: Axar Patel made his first-class debut for Gujarat at the age of 18 during a Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra. He shot to fame after being picked by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians in 2013. In the next season, he switched teams and moved to Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). And with some great performances, Axar soon became one of the most exciting youngsters in the domestic circuit.

In international cricket, Axar Patel made his debut in June 2014 against Bangladesh. As the cricketer celebrates his 29th birthday today, it is time to take a look at some of his top bowling spells.

3/9 vs New Zealand in 2021, T20I

Axar Patel picked up three wickets after conceding just nine runs in three overs against New Zealand back in November 2021. This also remains to be his best bowling figures in T20Is. He was the most economical bowler in that game as the Kiwis struggled to play the Gujarat-born all-rounder. Axar’s superb spell also earned him the Player of the match award as India defeated the Kiwis by a significant margin of 73 runs.

3/15 vs West Indies in 2022, T20I

Batting first, India had managed to put 188 runs on the board. Axar once again excelled with the ball after scripting sensational figures of 3/15 at an economy of just five. Axar was adjudged Man of the Match for his superb bowling exploits.

3/17 vs Zimbabwe in 2015, T20I

Patel produced one of the most spectacular bowling performances on his T20I debut against Zimbabwe. Axar claimed three wickets for 17 runs at an economy of 4.25.

3/17 vs Australia in 2022, T20I

Patel was the only bowler on the day who managed to curb the power-hitting of the Australian batters. The Aussies chased down a mammoth total of 209. Axar was the most effective bowler with an economy of 4.25, picking up three wickets for just 17 runs. His efforts, however, proved inadequate to thwart the opponents from claiming victory.

3/33 vs Australia in 2022, T20I

Team India clinched a thrilling victory in the game chasing a total of 187 runs. Patel was once again effective with the ball bagging three wickets after conceding 33 runs. He was declared as the Player of the series after picking up eight wickets throughout the series.

