Axar Patel Yet to Match Ravindra Jadeja's Charisma: Pakistan’s Salman Butt

Axar Patel’s impressive performance in the second leg of IPL 2021 and the recently concluded India’s T20I series against New Zealand has led to his comparison with fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Both the Gujarat-born left spinning all-rounders have often been compared due to the similarities in their game and style. However, former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt feels that there’s still a long way to go for Axar before he joins Jadeja’s league in cricketing abilities.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Butt said that Jadeja is a complete player and an outstanding team man in all the departments — batting, bowling and fielding. The former cricketer said that while Axar has the potential to replace Jadeja in the future, he is currently not a match to the latter’s abilities. He said, “If you don’t have Jadeja, then you have Axar Patel, but at the moment, I don’t think Axar and Jadeja are in the same league."

In the video, Butt also called India’s R. Ashwin and Australia’s Nathan Lyon the best spinners in the cricket world today.

Axar was included in India’s T20I squad as a replacement for Jadeja who was rested after the T20 World Cup. Proving his selection right, Axar picked four wickets in three matches while giving runs at an economy of just 6 runs an over.

In the third and final match of the series, the left-arm spinner was awarded the player of the match title for clinching 3 wickets at the cost of just 9 runs. India clean-sweeped the Kiwis in the three-match T20I series.

Axar has also been named in the Indian Test squad announced for the series against New Zealand. The first match of the fixture will be played in Kanpur from tomorrow (November 25). India’s red-ball skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the first Test, and will return to lead the team in the second and final match.

