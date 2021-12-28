>AZA vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Azaiba XI and Bousher Busters: In the 13th match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Azaiba XI will be battling it out against Bousher Busters. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 pm IST on December 28, Tuesday.

Bousher Busters made a stunning start to the Oman D20 League 2021/22. The team defeated Darsait Titans in their first game by six wickets. However, they failed to play with the same enthusiasm in their next match and thus recorded a five-wicket loss against Ghubrah Giants.

Azaiba XI are having a horrendous run in the tournament. The team has lost their first three matches to languish at the last place in the points table. Azaiba started with a loss against Darsait Titans by 47 runs and followed it up with two more losses against Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants.

Ahead of the match between Azaiba XI and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

>AZA vs BOB Telecast

AZA vs BOB match will not be televised in India.

>AZA vs BOB Live Streaming

AZA vs BOB match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>AZA vs BOB Match Details

The AZA vs BOB match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 PM IST on December 28, Tuesday.

>AZA vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali

>Vice-captain: Ajay Lalcheta

>Suggested Playing XI for AZA vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Akmal Shahzad

>Batters: Aaqib Ilyas, Hammad Mirza, Khalid Rasheed, Dushan Perera, Arsalan Bashir

>Allrounders: Ajay Lalcheta

>Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta, Imran Muhammad, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali

>AZA vs BOB Probable XIs

>Azaiba XI: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Khalid Rasheed, Mohammad Asghar Safi Shaikh, Haythim Bahar, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Arsalan Bashir, Waseem Akhtar, Akmal Shahzad (wk), Imran Muhammad, Asif Al Balushi (c)

>Bousher Busters: Ajay Lalcheta, Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Abdul Rauf, Dushan Perera, Hammad Irfaq, Pruthvi Machhi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shubo Pal

