>AZA vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Azaiba XI and Darsait Titans: Azaiba XI (AZA) will lock horns with Darsait Titans (DAT) in the fourth match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1 in Oman will host this contest on Wednesday, December 22 at 9:30 pm IST.

Both sides will kick off their Oman D20 campaign in this match and will be hoping for a positive finish. Wicketkeeper-batter Akmal Shahzad will lead Azaiba XI, he along with Muhammad Waqas, will play a key role in the side’s progress in the Oman league. However, they need to be on top of their game as they are taking on Darsait Titans who are one of the best sides in this tournament.

Well-known names Khawar Ali and Zeeshan Maqsood will ply their trade for the Darsait Titans. Given their team strength and experience, the Titans are expected to start well with a win.

The two teams have promising young players, fans can expect a good battle. Ahead of the match between Azaiba XI and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>AZA vs DAT Telecast

AZA vs DAT match will be not be telecast in India.

>AZA vs DAT Live Streaming

The Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>AZA vs DAT Match Details

The Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Wednesday, December 22 at 9:30 pm.

>AZA vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mudassar Iqbal

>Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

>Suggested Playing XI for AZA vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Akmal Shahzad

>Batters: Hammad Mirza, Sudeep Chavan, Ravindra Mudunkothge

>Allrounders: Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mudassar Iqbal, Sharif Al Balushi

>Bowlers: Jahad Al Balushi, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah

>AZA vs DAT Probable XIs

>Azaiba XI: Akmal Shahzad (C & WK), Sudeep Chavan, Hammad Mirza, Arsalan Bashir, Khalid Rasheed or Mohammad Asghar Safi Shaikh, Mudassar Iqbal, Sharif Al Balushi, Waseem Akhtar, Jahad Al Balushi, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Faris Al Balushi

>Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed, Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Chaminda Lakmal, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Joshin Vincent

