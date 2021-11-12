Azeem Rafiq 'Incredibly Hurt' After Joe Root's Denial of Wrongdoing at Yorkshire

Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafeeq has said that he is ‘deeply pained’ after England star Joe Root came out with a public note where he outright denied racism at the club. The England captain is an integral part of the club where he was born and brought up to become a solid international cricketer who would go onto lead England in international cricket.

Rafeeq had claimed that there was systematic racism at the club of which he was a prime victim. He made his displeasure with Root very clear. “Disappointed is not even the feeling. Incredibly Hurt. But uncomfortable truths are hard to accept it seems," Azeem Rafiq tweeted.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches over handling the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq. While several sponsors have also dissociated themselves from Yorkshire in the aftermath of the scandal.

Root, who represents Yorkshire in county cricket said, “I just want the sport to be a place where everyone is enjoying it for the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe. It hurts knowing this has happened at YCCC so close to home. It’s my club that I care passionately about it. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting. There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable."

Root, the current England Test captain, says the racism scandal has fractured cricket and torn lives apart.

“These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart. We must now recover and come back together as fans, players, media, and those who work within cricket. We have an opportunity to make the sport I love better for everyone," he said.

