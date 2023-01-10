FOR DREAM 11: BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup between Bangladesh Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19 January 11, 10:00 AM IST

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup match between Bangladesh Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19 January 11, 10:00 AM IST

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup match between Bangladesh Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19: In their second warm-up match of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, India Women will be crossing swords with Bangladesh Women. The two teams will play against each other on Wednesday at St Stithians College in Johannesburg. Both sides will be buzzing with momentum as they are coming after winning their respective first warm-up games.

Advertisement

India Under 19 locked horns with Australia in their first match. The game saw domination by the Indian bowlers as they defended 98 runs in 20 overs to score a win by 18 runs. The skipper Shafali Verma was the hero of the game as she picked three wickets while giving only eight runs in her four overs.

Coming to Bangladesh Under 19, they scored an emphatic win over South Africa Under 19 in their first game. While chasing 99 runs, the team scored 72 runs in 14 overs before the rain interrupted the match. The Tigers were declared winners by seven runs because of the D/L method.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19, here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Telecast

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs India Women Under 19 game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Live Streaming

Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Match Details

Advertisement

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 match will be played at the St Stithians College in Johannesburg at 10:00 AM IST on January 11, Wednesday.

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shorna Akter

Vice-Captain - Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dilara Akter, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Sumaiya Akter, Soumya Tiwari

All-rounders: Archana Devi, Shorna Akter, Hurley Gala

Advertisement

Bowlers: Titas Sadhu, Disha Biswas, Sonam Yadav

BA-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women Under 19: Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha, Dilara Akter, Mst Unnoti Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Leky Chakma, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Reya Akter Shika, Jannatul Maoua

India Women Under 19: Hrishita Basu, Archana Devi, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh(wk), Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Mannat Kashyap

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here