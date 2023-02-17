‘Baatein to Banti Hain, Thoda Masala Bhi Lagta Hai’: Mohammed Shami Dispels the Myth Around ‘Spin-friendly’ Indian Tracks

There’s a general perception about the Indian tracks that the spinners churn more positives out from them as compared to the pacers. So was the noise around the Nagpur strip that stole the limelight which eventually vanished in thin air when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 reached the city of Delhi for the second Test. The pitch, which remained low and slow during the Ranji Trophy games, was expected to assist the spinners but Mohammad Shami ruled that factor out of the equation.

He was the pick of the Indian bowlers on the first day of the Delhi Test, returning figures of 4 for 60 in less than 15 overs. He opened his account with the prized wicket of David Warner in the first session and then after lunch, got rid of Travis Head. He put the red cherry at work again in the third session, knocking over Nathan Lyon and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann to bundle out Australia for 263.

At the post-match press conference, he was asked about his preparations on the wickets which are believed to be favouring the spinners.

“The pacers have done well in the domestic circuit; hence, they are here. They are aware of the home conditions very well. So it won’t be fully correct to say that it [the pitch] works for the spinner only and not for the pacers," said Shami at the post-match presser.

“Even if you have a look at the recent domestic season, the fast bowlers have done a great job. The key is to focus on the line and length, maintain the pace and improve the pace. So, I don’t think it’s wicket specific. Baaki to baatein to banti hain, thoda sa masala lagta hai. But there’s a lot for the pacers as well in Indian wickets," he added.

While Bumrah isn’t around, Shami is leading the Indian pace attack and surely enjoying his partnership with Mohammed Siraj. The Nagpur Test saw the duo take down Warner and Usman Khawaja within a few minutes of the start of the game.

Shami believes that bowling in pairs is the key, no matter who the companion is. But it’s also important to acknowledge each other’s success.

“Drawing comparisons between two bowlers isn’t the right thing. Everyone has to go one day, even myself. Bowling in pairs we have seen the results in the past 6-7 years. So, it is important that with the changes in fast bowling, we are happy for each other’s success. As a fast-bowling unit, we have done extremely wicket and that also sets a great example," Shami concluded.

