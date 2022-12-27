Babar Azam Imitates Virender Sehwag's Iconic Celebration After Scoring Century Against New Zealand | Watch

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam produced a stellar knock of 161 in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar hit a massive six over the deep mid-wicket region to reach the three-digit mark.

Babar’s style of notching his ninth Test ton brought back memories of former India opening batter Virender Sehwag’s destructive style of playing. Moreover, Babar’s style of celebrating his century also appeared to be a bit similar to that of Sehwag.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, batting at the non-striker’s end, came down the pitch to congratulate the Pakistan skipper.

Pakistan, after conceding a 3-0 defeat at the hands of England, had desperately wanted to start the opening day of the Test against the Kiwis on a positive note. However, the scene did not change much as Pakistan lost three quick wickets after putting just 48 runs on board on the Day One of the first Test match. Spinner Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets to put the hosts under enormous pressure.

Sarfaraz and Babar weathered the storm and the duo stitched a solid partnership of 196 to bring Pakistan back in the contest. Sarfaraz’s superb batting came to an end after he was dismissed by Ajaz Patel. The Pakistan wicketkeeper, who played his first Test in almost four years against the Kiwis, departed after scoring 86. Moreover, Pakistan’s opening encounter in Karachi was Sarfaraz’s first Test at home.

“When I walked back in, Babar gave me a lot of confidence. As a senior player, the way he carried me along - I needed a bit of confidence - [felt good]. When you play a match on comeback, it feels like the first time. Babar gave me confidence and Allah takes care of me," Sarfaraz recalled during the press conference at the end of the day’s play.

Babar, on the other hand, carried on his onslaught. Babar was eventually dismissed for 161. The 28-year-old slammed 15 boundaries and one six during his sublime knock. And Babar now holds the record for the most number of runs scored in a calendar year by a Pakistan batsman. The Pakistan captain overtook former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf in the first session of Day One to achieve the sensational feat. Pakistan had ended the day’s play at 317/5.

