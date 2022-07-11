'Babar Azam in Modern Day Cricket Looks a Million Dollars': Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has heaped praises on current skipper Babar Azam but he doesn’t want him to get compared with the legendary cricketers at the moment. Babar is currently the number 1 batter in ODIs and T20I batter in the latest ICC Rankings. The 27-year-old is enjoying great form with the bat in recent times as he already scored 17 ODI tons and 6 Test centuries. He has also scored a century in T20Is which is not a common feat in the shortest format.

Waqar, who was one of the most fierce pacers of his time, said that Babar is as good as all other big names in modern cricket.

“Babar Azam in modern day cricket looks a million dollars and he is definitely as good as all the big names," Waqar told ICC Digital in Melbourne.

The Pakistan captain is often get compared to India’s batting maverick Virat Kohli. While he is also considered amongst the greatest Pakistan batters to play the game. However, Waqar feels that Babar should get compared to others when he bids adieu to the game.

“But all those greats have their own strengths and their own class and all of them played in different eras and we should not forget that. Babar is still very young and has plenty of cricket ahead of him and once he has retired you can perhaps sit down and start comparing him with others."

Talking about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Waqar said that they have a good batting unit which can perform well on bouncy Australian tracks.

“We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup. The pitches in Australia are generally very good batting pitches and Pakistan do have good batters who can really play well in these conditions," the former cricketer said.

“We have tried about six or seven fast bowlers in the last year or so and they are all going really well. I feel that Haris Rauf and Shaheen (Afridi) will be pivotal, but let’s not forget Hasan Ali either as he has been bowling very decent. Pakistan’s fast bowling attack is very good and they can mix it up with Shadab and Nawaz as they are good spinners also."

