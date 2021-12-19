Babar Azam is Part of 'Fab Four': Wasim Akram Hails Pakistan Captain's Work Ethic

Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram heaped huge praise on premium batter Babar Azam and said he is now part of his fab four. Babar is the only batter in the world cricket who is in the top rankings of all three formats at the moment. In the past couple of years, Babar has made a big name for himself with consistent performances throughout all formats. He holds the top spot in ODI rankings, third in T20I and ninth in Test listings.

Akram, who was worked with Babar in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said that with his work ethic and talent, the Pakistan skipper will be consistent with the bat.

Advertisement

“He came through the proper ranks, I have worked with him in Karachi Kings as well from last three years. I love his work ethic, he is focused and he’s never satisfied with his performance and that’s a sign of a good leader. I knew at the time, with this boy, with his work ethic, with his talent, he will definitely perform and be consistent," Wasim told Sport 360.

>ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Likes Virat Kohli’s Attitude But Feels he Fights a lot: Report

The legendary pacer further rated him in his ‘Fab Four’ alongside Virat Kohli, David Warner and Joe Root. Akram said Babar is high on the top with Team India Test captain.

“And now he’s the part of Fab four. [Virat] Kohli, [David] Warner, [Joe] Root and Babar is now getting high on top. Kohli is up there with Babar," he added.

>ALSO READ | Year Ender 2021: From AB de Villiers to Dwayne Bravo - Major Retirements in Cricket

Advertisement

Akram further compared Babar with the batting legends of Pakistan cricket and claims that the 21st century belongs to him.

“You see if you talk about Pakistan batting, you start with Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousaf and then now it’s Babar Azam. The 21st century belongs to Babar Azam, he’s the man. And he’s still got plenty in him," he added.

Recently, Babar led the Pakistan team to the semifinals of 2021 T20 World Cup followed by a 3-0 series win over West Indies in the shortest format.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here