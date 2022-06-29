Babar Azam New King of T20Is? Went Past Virat Kohli's 1013-Day Record In Latest T20I Rankings

The rivalry between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli has now been going on for a long time. A young Babar came onto the scene against West Indies in 2016 where he slammed back-to-back centuries, which ultimately ended up as a run riot for the Pak batter. But such was his performance in the future years that he soon started to get all the comparison calls with Kohli who was at his peak at that point in time.

Meanwhile, 2021 saw Kohli losing his peak form, it seems Babar is just starting. He has sealed that opener’s slot and if the T20 World Cup 2021 is anything to go by, he is looking hungry for more.

Now, he has toppled the former India captain for retaining the numero uno position in ICC T20 Batters’ rankings for the longest period. Babar went past the position held by Kohli for 1013 days in the last decade.

Babar Azam continues to be at the top with 818 rating points while Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is at the 2nd spot with 794 rating points. In the only T20I he played this year, Babar scored 66 from just 46 balls against Pakistan.

He had accounted for 939 runs in calendar year 2021 which was just below his compatriot Rizwan who had managed to score more than a thousand runs.

Meanwhile Kohli played a couple of T20 games, in-fact, he hasn’t gone past more than 300 runs in a calendar year since 2018.

Among others, Ishan Kishan slipped two places but Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson made huge gains at the ICC T20I Player Rankings following their sensational innings at the second and final T20I against Ireland.

Left-handed batter Kishan slumped to number 7 after scoring 26 and 3 in the two T20s against Ireland but Hooda, who smashed 47 in the first game and a maiden century in the second match to power India to a series-clinching four-run win, galloped 414 places to 104th.

Samson was also rewarded for his knock of 77 as he reached the 144th spot in the batting chart.

Ireland’s Harry Tector gained a massive 55 places to reach 66th position among batters with scores of 39 and 64 not out in the rankings, which was updated after the two-match India-Ireland series.

In the bowlers’ list, pacer Harshal Patel moved from 37th to 33rd position while Ireland’s Mark Adair climbed to 43rd from 45th.

(With PTI Inputs)

