Babar Azam or Virat Kohli: Sanath Jayasuriya Names His Son's Favourite Cricketer

The debate over who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam has fascinated the entire cricket community in the last few years. While Kohli has shown remarkable consistency across all three formats, his form has declined in the last couple of years. At the same time, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has established himself as the premier batter in world cricket. In the last few years, the 27-year-old has astounded several pundits with his Kohliesque consistency.

This has led to several comparisons of Babar Azam with the former India captain. Now former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has reignited the never-ending debate of Virat Kohli versus Babar Azam. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the Sri Lankan legend revealed his choice between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

“I like Virat Kohli. He is my favourite player and also my son’s favourite player too", Jayasuriya was quoted as saying.

During the candid chat, Jayasuriya chose ODIs over Tests as his preferred format. In addition to his explosive batting, Sanath Jayasuriya was also known for being a handy bowler. In fact, the former Sri Lankan all-rounder has taken more than 400 wickets in International cricket. Therefore, Jayasuriya was also asked to choose between batting and bowling.

Jayasuriya said he would prefer blunting the opposition bowling with his bat rather than rolling his arm over. Interestingly, the former Sri Lanka captain will soon be seen in action for the Sri Lanka Legends team in the Road Safety World Series 2022.

When it comes to deciding who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the jury is still out. Both Virat and Babar have been successful captains and prolific run-scorers.

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has been the better batter in the ongoing Asia Cup. Having scored 276 runs, the 33-year-old is currently the top run-scorer of the multi-nation tournament. There were a lot of concerns over Kohli’s form before the start of Asia Cup.

However, Kohli has alleviated all those concerns by scoring heavily against quality bowling attacks. In the Super-4 match against Afghanistan, Kohli scored a brilliant century. He seemed at ease against the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Although India have been knocked out of the Asia Cup, Kohli’s return to form will be a major relief for the Indian team management.

