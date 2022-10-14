Babar Azam Shares His Mantra To Win Against India in T20I World Cup

Ahead of the T20I World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his confidence in the team as he stated that his team is batting well and are focused on the preparation.

India and Pakistan matches always draw large fan base and people from both the countries have huge expectations from their respective teams. Thus, whenever the two teams lock horns, then it becomes a high-octane clash.

One such big clash will be seen in just a few day when on October 23, both the teams will face each other in their T20I World Cup opener. The match between the two often creates tension and pressure but Pakistan skipper have some different thoughts to deal with it. Azam shared his mantra to tackle the pressure as he said that staying cool is very important which will increase productivity on the big day.

Also Read: Ten Days Before the Big Clash: What Are India’s First-Choice Bowling Plans

Advertisement

“Look, our preparations and this series particularly is meant for that (match against India)…and look, the India vs Pakistan are always a high-intensity one. And it is best that you stay cool and relaxed for this game because it helps you to perform better. And on the day we will try and give our hundred percent," Babar Azam had said after Pakistan qualified for the final of the T20I tri-series in New Zealand.

However, Pakistan have now won the thr-series final against New Zealand by five wickets. This is a big victory for the Men in Green as it will boot their confidence, moving to big match against India. But, on the other hand, it’s quite disappointing for New Zealand as they lost it on their home ground.

Off late, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have continued their good form, but Mohmmad Nawaz’s all-round performance might have also given more strength to the team.

Advertisement

After winning the Tri-series, Azam hailed his team and mentioned that middle order has been performing well and they are looking to step up and continue the performance in T20I World Cup as well.

“The way our team played deserves all the credit. The bowlers were brilliant at the death. The way the middle order played was outstanding. Haider and Nawaz are outstanding, so we need to step up and perform," said Babar Azam.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here