Babar Azam Threatened To Walk Out of Pepsi Advert After 'He Was Asked to do Something Strange'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a terrific batter on the field and is usually known for his cool and calm demeanour. Nonetheless, off the field, he can be furious, like Pepsi found out when he threatened to walk away from their ad shoot. His close friend and team mate Mohammed Rizwan was all praise when he was asked about Babar’s greatness, but later went onto spill the beans on a private affair which involved soft drink giant.

It was month of Ramadan and Babar was fasting. That was when Pepsi shot a commercial with Pakistan skipper and asked him to sip from the soft drink which was outright refused by Pakistan skipper.

“He recently made a sacrifice. While shooting for an ad, he was demanded to do something strange. Ok fine, I will tell you. During a Pepsi ad, while the Ramadan was on, he was asked by the management to drink the beverage but he said he can’t do it. Babar threatened to walk out of the Pepsi ad," Rizwan can be heard telling in the video clip which can be seen below.

Later, the commercial was shot after both parties agreed on new found terms. Furthermore, Babar had threatened to walk out of the commercial.

“Babar threatened to walk out of the Pepsi ad. He said he will leave the commercial but not do this. It may be a small matter but he was willing to make the sacrifice. The offer he was made should be in front of everyone. So, when someone is ready to let go such an offer for his integrity, it speaks volumes of his greatness," revealed Rizwan.

Babar is currently the No.1 batter in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI and T20I rankings, while he is a career-high No.5 in Tests behind Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

