Babar Azam Turns Spinner, Also Gets A Wicket In Intra-Squad Match | WATCH

Pakistan cricket team will soon be in action when they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test match from July 16 onwards. Before this, they chose to play an intra-squad match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, featuring two teams-one was led by Babar Azam known as Babar XI, and the other was led by former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, known as Sarfaraz XI. Even on Wednesday, one of the clips involving Hasan Ali from this same four day match had went viral where he was seen forcefully lifting umpire’s hand in order to get an ‘out.’ Now on Thursday, another clip got some social traction which featured Babar.

One of the modern-day batting legends was seen spinning the ball, he even went onto take a wicket. Watch the clip below.

Pakistan will play two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The first match will begin from July 16 onwards while the final tie will be played in Colombo starting July 24.

Yasir Shah was recalled into the Test side for the two match Test series which will be captained by Babar Azam. Pakistan selectors had recalled the fit-again Shah for the two Test match series against Sri Lanka, after the leg-spinner’s career was put on hold by nagging injuries last year.

The 36-year-old played the last of his 46 Tests 11 months ago in the West Indies but has not been selected since over lack of fitness, missing a series in Bangladesh and another at home against Australia.

Yasir started his career in 2014, becoming the quickest to 200 Test wickets after 33 matches four years later, while anchoring Pakistan’s spin attack.

He now has 235 wickets in 46 Tests.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Yasir’s inclusion would improve the team’s spin attack.

