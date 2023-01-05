'Babar Azam Wants to Bat on a Road And improve His Stats?': Former New Zealand Cricketer Blasts Karachi Pitch

Former fast bowler Simon Doull didn’t hold back while commentating during the ongoing 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand being played in Karachi’s National Stadium. Doull took a shot at Pakistan Cricket Board and captain Babar Azam wondering who asks to prepare such lifeless tracks on which bowlers have struggled to take wickets.

Venting his frustrations, the former New Zealand international said, “Where does that directive come from? Does that come from Babar who wants to bat on a road and improve his own stats?"

Doull, during a show, said the ground staff should be allowed to to their job without any interference from ‘people above’.

“Let the ground staff do their job properly," the 53-year-old said. “The people above, the hierarchy, have just got to leave their noses out of it. It offers nothing. There is no grass on it. There is no seam movement, and there is no carry."

“You are picking a guy like Mir Hamza who has a terrific first-class record. You pick guys who perform well at that level, but they come and bowl on this road. You can’t expect them to do the same job that they’re doing at the first-class level if you’re going to produce these types of surfaces," he added.

The entire Test series will be played at the National Stadium with the first match ending in a draw on a batting paradise.

In the ongoing Test, Pakistan responded with 408-all out after New Zealand’s 449-all out in the first innings.

The pitch for the first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi also came under severe criticism after the Ben Stokes-led tourists pummelled 657 runs in just 101 overs.

The Test seemed headed towards a draw when Pakistan made 579-all out but England sealed a thrilling win following a sporting declaration.

The pitch later received a below average rating from the match referee.

