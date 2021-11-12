Babar Azam Warns Players Against Spreading Negativity in Dressing Room: 'Nobody Should Point Finger Towards the Other'

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be a memorable affair for whole Pakistan as it turned out to be nothing short of a success for a cricket crazy nation which is facing sort of a cricketing crisis. Teams didn’t want to play cricket in Pakistan in the aftermath of 2009 terror attack on Sri Lankan team which pushed back their progress by a decade. Situation only became worse after New Zealand pulled out of a three match T20I series without playing a single ball as recently as last month. Come what may, Pakistan made it a point in the multi nation event to prove that they can be a giant provided that they take care of their mercurial temperament. They beat arch rivals and modern day powerhouse India in the very first match and won four off four to march into the last four.

The loss to Australia was painful, but by then Pakistan had made a mark. After the loss, the PCB had released a team video where the captain Babar Azam can be seen lecturing his players to not lose hope. He added players must not point fingers to each other as it will being negativity.

“Everybody is feeling the pain. Where we made mistakes and where we should have done better, everybody is realizing that through pain. Nobody will tell us this. We know. But we have to learn from this. We have become a unit and it must not be broken," he said. “Nobody should point a finger towards the other, that somebody has done this, somebody has done that. We will learn from this and will not repeat our mistakes in the future. Am telling you, this bond must not break just for one defeat. This is the time to help each other," Babar said.

After he was done, the batting coach Matthew Hayden also praised the players for the ‘courage’ they have shown.

“We put in every last bit of effort that we could. Left nothing on the field of play. And we should be all proud," Hayden said. Australia edged Pakistan in an edge of the seat thriller to seal a spot in the finals against New Zealand. Matthew Wade launched Shaheen Shah Afridi for three sixes to win it for Australia.

