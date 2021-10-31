'Babar Played All Three Matches in Severe Distress, His Mother Was on Ventilator': Father Azam Siddiqui

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made quite a noise in the ongoing T20 World Cup with his batting and leadership. Under his captaincy, the team is yet to lose a game in the tournament and the skipper himself has been in a rich vein of form. So far, he has smashed two half-centuries and scored a total of 128 runs in three games.

Babar has been leading his side phenomenally in the ongoing tournament. Recently, his father, Azam Siddiqui, revealed through a social media post that the mother of Pakistan captain was on a ventilator when the Men in Green defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Babar’s father revealed that the captain led his side to three consecutive victories ‘in severe distress’.

“It’s time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar’s mother was on a ventilator," Azam Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

“Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don’t want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now," he added, alongside a family photograph.

“The purpose of sharing is to not criticise our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don’t get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan" Siddiqui further added.

After thrashing India, Pakistan continued the momentum by registering comprehensive wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan. With two more games to go, they are virtually qualified for the semi-finals.

