India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has begun his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Chinaman bowler was initially named for the 5-match T20I series against South Africa at home but was ruled out after suffering an injury prior to the opening match in Delhi. Besides Kuldeep, KL Rahul, who was named the captain of the Indian side, also sustained a groin injury and got ruled out.

Kuldeep on Monday shared a picture on social media as he began rehabilitation at NCA. “Back at NCA. Rehab time," Kuldeep captioned the post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul was further ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test which India is slated to play against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1. He had also reported to NCA last week where the medical team assessed the batter would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned positive for Covid-19 in England. He was part of India’s tour game against Leicestershire and had scored 25 runs in the first innings, but did not bat on Day 3 of the tour game.

On Monday, the BCCI called up Mayank Agarwal to join the squad in England as a backup for Rohit. However, it’s still not known if Rohit will be available for the rescheduled Test against England starting July 1 and hence, Agarwal has been asked to link up the touring party.

As per the latest UK government guidelines, Agarwal will not have to undergo any quarantine and be available for selection immediately. He last played a Test for India during the Sri Lanka series at home but after managing just 59 runs from the two matches, he was not considered for the upcoming Test against England.

India has the lead in the series by a tally of 2-1 after clinching historic wins at the Lord’s and the Oval. While England managed to pick up a victory at the Headingly Stadium.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal

