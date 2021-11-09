Back to Commentary or Ahmedabad Coach in IPL: What’s Next For Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri?

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri ended his tenure as Team India’s head coach on Monday in Dubai. Though it was a disheartening campaign for the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup 2021 as they failed to make it to the semi-finals. However, the unit came up with a 9-wicket victory as parting gift to their coach who took the team to newer heights.

The past four-and-a-half year have been magical for the Indian cricket team in the international arena. The team left no stone unturned to prove their calibre, no matter what conditions they played in or the opposition they faced. Their excellence across all formats made louder noises and positive results were clearly visible.

Ever since he took the office in 2017, and then got an extension of his contract two years later, Team India has produced some historic performances on the field. Shastri has overseen two consecutive Test series wins Down Under, a feat that seemed a distant dream in the past.

Under Shastri, India didn’t lose a single Test series at home. The last red-ball rubber that was played under his stint was in England, that got postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. With a 2-1 lead, Kohli and his boys will return to UK to complete the 5-match series next year in July.

>What’s next for Shastri?

Before getting associated with the Indian team, Shastri was one of the prominent voices in the world of cricket commentary. His ‘tracer bullet’ analysis and the flamboyant style of narrating the happenings of a live game was delight to listen to.

Many have speculated that the former all-rounder will return to the broadcasting business and Shastri himself has admitted that the job makes him ‘feel good’. After bidding adieu to his cricketing career, Shastri has been an active personality in the com box and his voice has been a part of several historic moments like India’s 2007 World T20 Triumph and 2011 50-over World Cup triumph.

>Coaching Role 2.0?

But several media reports, that came out a few days back, stated that he might get roped in by the newly-introduced Ahmedabad franchise that will join the Indian Premier League next season onwards.

According to Cricbuzz, CVC Capitals approached Shastri, along with his support staff from the Indian team, which features bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Though it’s yet to be seen in what capacity the cricket fans would witness Shastri after the end of tenure as India head coach. But wherever he goes, his livewire personality will keep entertaining the people around.

After Shastri vacates the office, former India batting great Rahul Dravid will take over and his first assignment will be against New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests.

