Back to the Roots: Ajinkya Rahane Visits His School and First Cricket Ground - WATCH

After representing Mumbai in the first half of the Ranji 2022 season, India batter Ajinkya Rahane has been spending time with his family. On Wednesday, he visited his alma mater ‘SV Joshi High School’ in Dombivali, reminiscing his days spent at the institution. He was accompanied with his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya.

Rahane took to social media and posted a video of his visit to the school. “There’s something about visiting your roots that keeps you grounded. Was at Dombivli with my family and irrespective of how the place changes, it holds the same place in my heart," he posted on Instagram.

Rahane revisited where he learnt the basics of the game. A Test specialist, the 33-year-old looked back at the time when he took up the sport.

“I wanted to come here since many years and today it happened. I started cricket from this place, the school backed me. There are several changes now to the school but coming here felt special," the elegant right-handed batter added.

Rahane was snubbed for the ongoing 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. He, and Cheteshwar Pujara, were asked by the chief selector to play domestic cricket and regain their lost forms. He recently scored a century against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. He will now return to action in the upcoming Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

