'Back to Where it all Began': David Warner 'Pumped Up' to Join Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

David Warner’s journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2009 when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). After more than a decade’s gap, the left-hand batter is set to return to the camp from where he started off. On Saturday, the DC bought Warner for a handsome amount of Rs 6.25 crore, adding more firepower to its top order.

Warner was extremely elated on his return to Delhi. He took to his Instagram account sharing a picture of his century celebration in the old Delhi jersey. He stated that he is ‘pumped’ to meet his new teammates.

“Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new teammates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of @delhicapitals I will need some recommendations for some new reels also," wrote Warner.

The franchise owners were equally excited to have Warner onboard. Co-owner Parth Jindal said the dynamic presence in the team will amplify their batting prowess.

“Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings. It was really strange because we thought the price will go up.

“There was a lot of tactical stuff going on by the other teams. David Warner, the guy who won Australia the T20 World Cup is back in Delhi. We welcome Davey, and all his Insta stories and his shenanigans to the Capitals. We cannot wait to have him at the Capitals," Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said.

Warner’s T20 World Cup teammate Mitchell Marsh was also roped in by Delhi for the upcoming season. The latter, who was a prominent member of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021 title-winning squad, was acquired by the Capitals for INR 6.50 crore.

