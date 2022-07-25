'Bad Decision by Rahul Dravid': Avesh Khan Selected Over Arshdeep Singh For 2nd ODI and Fans Are Unhappy

Team India clinched a nail-biting two-wicket victory against West Indies in the second ODI to seal the three-match series. However, cricket fans and followers expressed their disappointment on social media after Avesh Khan was given a chance in the second ODI ahead of Punjab-born pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on Twitter that Avesh will make his ODI debut in the second match against West Indies.

“Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his ODI debut for Team India," the post was captioned.

Though, Indian cricket fans were not too impressed with the decision as they wanted Arshdeep to get a chance in the ODI series against West Indies.

“I thought Rahul Dravid and BCCI are discerning as well as cricket-savvy. Therefore, I wonder why Avesh Khan is always preferred? Especially, when Arshdeep Singh is far superior in containing runs and his average proves his quality. Another far superior performer was Mohsin Khan in IPL," wrote a user.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “Instead of Avesh, who concedes too many runs, giving Arshdeep a chance would be a great option."

A person thought that the Indian team management is doing enough to demoralize Arshdeep. He wrote, “Why not Arshdeep? Rahul Dravid is accountable for poor selection against South Africa, England and West Indies. We seriously doubt the fitness excuse. Bench an aspiring player and kill his motivation, is that what BCCI want?"

Pointing at Arshdeep’s performance in his T20I debut, a user said, “Arshdeep Singh produced a very good performance on his T20 debut but I do not know why he is still not getting a chance. Such a bad decision by Rahul Dravid."

Avesh failed to kick off his ODI career on a promising note after he could not pick up a single wicket. In the second ODI against West Indies, the 25-year-old pacer conceded 54 runs after bowling six overs. West Indies, batting first, posted a total of 311/6 in 50 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan’s men, during the run chase, reached the target with two balls remaining. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

