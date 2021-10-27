>BAH vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 match between Bahrain and Maldives: Bahrain will be facing the Maldives in the sixth match of the ICC World Twenty20 Asia A Qualifier, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, and is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 AM IST.

Bahrain have a win and a loss from the two matches played in the tournament so far. They won the opening match against Qatar by eight-wickets, before losing the following game by six-wickets against Kuwait. They are currently placed fourth on the points table. On the contrary, Maldives failed to win both their opening two fixtures comprehensively thus far. They lost against Saudi Arabia by seven-wickets in the first encounter and lost the second by 98 runs against Qatar. The team is languishing at the bottom of the standings and they will look to win this match and stay alive in the qualifier series.

>Ahead of the match between Bahrain and Maldives; here is everything you need to know:

>BAH vs MLD Telecast

There will be no official telecast of Bahrain vs Maldives match in India.

>BAH vs MLD Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will stream the match between Bahrain and Maldives.

>BAH vs MLD Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 between Bahrain vs Maldives will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar at 11:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 27.

>BAH vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sarfraz Ali

Vice-Captain: Umar Adam

>Suggested Playing XI for BAH vs MLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Rishwan

Batters: Ahmed Hassan-I, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Muhammad Younis

All-rounders: Ibrahim Hassan, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Umar Adam

Bowlers: Abdul Majid Malik, Mohamed Mahafooz, Sarfraz Ali

>BAH vs MLD Probable XIs:

Bahrain: Imran Javed, Imran Ali- Butt, Junaid Aziz, Shahid Mahmood, Ammad Uddin, Muhammad Younis, Waseeq Ahmed, Sarfraz Ali, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Anasim Khan, Abdul Majid Malik

Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Mahafooz, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Mahafooz, Ibrahim Hassan, Janaka Malinda, Ahmed Hassan-I, Umar Adam, Mohamed Azza

