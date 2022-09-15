BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Balochistan and Northern: Both Northern and Balochistan will be eager to score a win on Thursday to confirm their qualification for the playoffs in the National T20 Cup 2022. Balochistan will have an edge as they defeated Northern in their previous encounter by 19 runs.

Northern are currently third in the points table. They have won four matches while losing three games. Northern will have the momentum on their side as they are on a three-match winning streak. The team defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their most recent game by six runs.

Speaking of Balochistan, the team is just behind Northern with four wins and as many losses. They need to get back to the winning ways after losing their last two games against Southern Punjab and Sindh by 20 runs and nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Northern, here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs NOR Telecast

Balochistan vs Northern game will not be telecast in India.

BAL vs NOR Live Streaming

BAL vs NOR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAL vs NOR Match Details

BAL vs NOR match will be played at the Multan Cricket Ground at 03:30 PM IST on September 15, Thursday.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asad Shafiq

Vice-captain: Mohammad Huraira

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Huraira, Nasir Nawaz

Allrounders: Aamer Jamal, Amad Butt, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah

BAL vs NOR Probable XIs

Balochistan: Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (C), Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Asad Shafiq, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Kashif Bhatti

Northern: Mubashir Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir (C), Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (WK), Zeeshan Malik, Mehran Mumtaz, Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan, Atif Khan, Aamer Jamal

