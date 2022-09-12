BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Balochistan and Sindh: A high-profile battle of cricket is expected on Monday as Balochistan will have a faceoff with Sindh at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sindh will be aiming for revenge as they were hammered by Balochistan by five wickets in their last fixture. Balochistan bowlers won the game for the team as they restricted the opposition to a total of just 142 runs in the first innings.

Moreover, Balochistan have an edge if we compare the overall performance of the two teams. They are occupying second place in the points table with four wins and three losses. The team will hope to get back to the winning ways after losing their match to Southern Punjab by 20 runs.

On the other hand, Sindh are fourth with three wins and four losses. The team also registered a defeat in its last game. They were beaten by Northern by just one run.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Sindh, here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs SIN Telecast

Balochistan vs Sindh game will not be telecast in India

BAL vs SIN Live Streaming

BAL vs SIN will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel.

BAL vs SIN Match Details

BAL vs SIN match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 08:00 PM IST on September 12, Monday.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yasir Shah

Vice-Captain - Anwar Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Amad Butt, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Zahid Mehmood, Khurram Shehzad, Yasir Shah

BAL vs SIN Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Ali Waqas, Khurram Shehzad, Kashif Bhatti, Junaid Khan, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (C)

Sindh: Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (C), Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Faraz Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Omair Yousuf

