'Ball-striking Ability Not Too Far Behind Andre Russell, MS Dhoni Sort of a Feel About Keeping': McCullum's Huge Praise For KKR Player

Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson played in the opening two matches of IPL 2022 before making way for fast bowler Shivam Mavi in their third match played against Punjab Kings last week. This was despite Jackson making an impression with his wicketkeeping skills and not getting enough time with the bat to showcase his power-hitting abilities.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

However, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum is impressed with how the 35-year-old Saurashtra veteran has developed his game in the past two seasons and hinted the cricketer will get more chances in the coming days.

“Sheldon continues to get better and better," McCullum was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “He is 35, but you wouldn’t know. His growth in the last two years has been significant. He has a good ball-striking ability. And very few players hit the ball as far as he does, he is not too far, if not the same, behind Andre Russell when he is striking the ball. I am sure with more opportunities, we will see a performance from Sheldon."

Advertisement

While comparing Jackson’s big-hitting skills with that of Russell, McCullum also drew parallels between his abilities behind the stumps to that of the legendary MS Dhoni.

“The wicketkeeping skills have been superb. He has got an MS Dhoni sort of a feel about keeping; really fast hands, and an understanding of spin. He knows what the bowlers are doing. He is desperate to do well," McCullum said.

KKR started the season with a big win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings last week before a batting collapse saw them suffer a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they bounced back against Punjab Kings and will hope to keep the momentum going when they next take the field.

KKR finished runners-up last season after losing to CSK in the final.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here