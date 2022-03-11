'Ban on Saliva Not a Big Deal, Sweat Good Enough to Help Bowlers'

With the onset of covid pandemic, the ICC banned the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball. Recently, that ban was made permanent and henceforth, it will now fall under the category of unfair means used to tamper the condition of the ball during a match.

The age-old practice of applying saliva was there to help bowlers in generating swing once the ball turned old or started getting rough. The first question that pops is: Will the bowlers now be at a disadvantage?

Well, if the ball manufacturer’s are to be believed, it won’t have any impact since there no negative consequences have been noticed of the ban that was already there as part of the covid precaution measures.

Dilip Jajodia, managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd which produces the Dukes ball, told The Times of India that while the ban is not a big deal, it did open the possibility of players taking unfair advantage.

“I had said earlier that the ban on use of saliva on the cricket ball is not a big deal even though the bowlers were saying that they can’t swing the ball without saliva," Jajodia was quoted as saying by the website.

“Anyway, on the basis of a health hazard, people accepted it. Now they’re saying because that (saliva ban) didn’t cause too many problems, we should just allow sweat and not saliva. And the reason saliva is banned now, is because people suck sweets and the sugar with the saliva causes a sort of a cellulose substance which obviously soaks into the pores of the leather (of the ball) when you apply friction it can assist with the shine. So there is a possibility of taking unfair advantage because you can’t stop somebody from chewing gum or sucking a sweet," he added.

Paras Anand, Director of Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) which produces cricket balls used for matches in India, said the company’s own research has also not found any major impact.

“The ban was already in place. When this thing (saliva ban) was discussed in 2020 when cricket resumed, at that time it was a new thing for us. At that time we had done some research and development on how it would affect the game, what are the options, some people had even developed a wax to shine the ball. But what has happened in the last two years is that cricket has happened, both red ball and white ball cricket, not a lot of impact has happened," Anand said.

He said using sweat instead of saliva won’t have the same effect but will be “enough to help bowlers".

“It never looked like that the bowlers have not been able to reverse swing the ball or they have not been able to shine the ball, so just using sweat has also pretty much done the job. It may be taking the bowling team a little longer to prepare the ball but they are able to shine one side more than the other side. There is one player or another in the team who sweats a lot. There is always a player in the XI who sweats a lot and he should be given the job to apply the sweat on the ball. There is no issue of shining the ball with sweat," Anand said.

