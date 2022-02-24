BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan: Bangladesh will aim to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series as they will play against Afghanistan in the second One Day International. The second ODI is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 25, Friday.

The hosts were brilliant in the first One Day game as they produced an all-round performance. In the first innings, Bangladesh bowlers made noise by restricting Afghanistan to 215 runs. Mustafizur Rahman was the top bowler with three wickets. For the visitors, Najibullah Zadran fought a lone battle by scoring 67 runs.

Batting in the second innings, the Men in Red and Green won in 49 overs. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan stitched a match-winning partnership as they added 93 and 81 runs, respectively.

Playing the second ODI, Afghanistan will have the last chance to save the series. For the team to excel, the batters need to step up and take responsibility for putting up a good score on the board.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AFG Telecast

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not telecast in India

BAN vs AFG Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 25, Friday.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

