Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11, BAN vs AFG Dream11 Latest Update, BAN vs AFG Dream11 Win, BAN vs AFG Dream11 App, BAN vs AFG Dream11 2021, BAN vs AFG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BAN vs AFG Dream11 Live Streaming

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan:

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan is touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series followed by two T20 Internationals. The tour gets underway from February 23, Wednesday with the first One Day International between the two sides scheduled at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh will be high on confidence as they are enjoying a good ride in the 50-over format. The team defeated Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in their last two ODI series by 2-1 and 3-0 respectively. The team will also be bolstered with the comeback of Tamim Iqbal, who was on a break since July 2021 due to injury.

Advertisement

Coming to Zimbabwe, the team has made some crucial decisions. The victors left out a handful of senior players from the squad including Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah, and Hamid Hassan. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team last outplayed the Netherlands in a three-match series by 3-0.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs AFG Telecast

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not telecast in India

BAN vs AFG Live Streaming

The 1st ODI is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 23, Wednesday

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain- Tamim Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Riaz Hussan

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Riaz Hussan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here