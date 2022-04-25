BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators:

After Bulgaria, the European Cricket Series will be hosted in Romania. The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will feature five teams namely ACCB, Baneasa, Bucharest Gladiators, United, and Cluj fighting with each other for the title. A total of 24 matches will be played in the T10 extravaganza at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest.

In the curtain-raiser of the ECS Romania, we have Baneasa having a go at Bucharest Gladiators. The game will be played on April 25, Monday from 11:30 AM IST. Baneasa qualified for the playoffs last season but endured a loss in the Eliminator game against United.

The team will hope to come up with a better performance this time. Ijaz Hussain, Adnan Hanif, Supinder Hayer, and Abdul Shakoor are some of the experienced players in the team.

Coming to Bucharest Gladiators, they were completely off-color last year.

Gladiators ended up in the last place in the points table. Some of the crucial players for the team include Pavel Florin, Moiz Muhammad, Imran- Haider, and Manmeet Koli.

Ahead of the match between Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs BUG Telecast

Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators game will not be telecast in India

BAN vs BUG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs BUG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 11:30 AM IST on April 25, Monday.

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sagara Perera

Vice-Captain - Isfahan Doekhie

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Haider, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Sagara Perera

All-rounders: Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Manmeet Koli

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Syed Ali Zain

BAN vs BUG Probable XIs:

Baneasa: Muhammad Shabbir Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Muhammad Mashal, Anik Ahmed, Kavinda Chandrakantha, Zafar Ullah, Mahesh Ranathunga, ljaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie

Bucharest Gladiators: Syed Ali Zain, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Imran Haider, Sagara Perera, Tehzeeb Hasan, Dilan Disnaka, Atif Naqvi, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Danushka Lakmal, Manmeet Koli

