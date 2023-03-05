BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI, Bangladesh vs England 2023

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s third ODI match between Bangladesh and England: England will aim for a 3-0 whitewash against Bangladesh as the two sides are set to square up in the final ODI of the series on Monday. The third match is scheduled to take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The visitors had kicked off the series on a promising note after securing a thrilling three-wicket win in the opening T20I. England batter Dawid Malan was adjudged Man of the Match for producing a remarkable century. The scene did not change much in the penultimate game either after the Tamim Iqbal-led side had to suffer a crushing 132-run defeat. England opening batter Jason Roy brought up his 12th ODI century to guide England to a mammoth total of 326 in the game. Later, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked up four wickets each to bowl out the hosts for 194. A win in Mirpur was enough for the Jos Buttler-led side to seal the series as Bangladesh conceded their first bilateral ODI loss at home since England’s last visit in 2016-17.

After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will take part in a three-match T20I series. The opening T20I game is slated to be played in Chattogram on March 9.

Advertisement

Ahead of the third ODI match between Bangladesh and England; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs ENG Telecast

The third ODI between Bangladesh vs England will not be televised in India.

BAN vs ENG Live Streaming

The third ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs ENG Match Details

The third BAN vs ENG ODI match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Monday, March 6, at 11:30 am IST.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Advertisement

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh vs England Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

Get the latest Cricket News here