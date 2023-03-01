BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bangladesh vs England 2023, March 1, 11:30 AM IST

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and England: The England cricket team is touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series followed by three T20 Internationals. The first One Day International between the two sides will be played on March 1, Wednesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh have been doing relatively well in One Day format in the recent past. Their last international series was against India in December last year. The three-match ODI series ended in a 2-1 win for Bangladesh.

England are coming into the Bangladesh series after losing their last ODI series to South Africa by 2-1. The Proteas recorded a stunning 27-run victory in the first One Day International and followed it up with a five-wicket win in the second match. England’s only win during the tour came in the last game as they defended 346 runs to win by 59 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and England, here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs ENG Telecast

Bangladesh vs England game will not be telecast in India.

BAN vs ENG Live Streaming

The first ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

BAN vs ENG Match Details

BAN vs ENG match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium from 2:00 PM IST on March 1, Wednesday.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Jos Buttler

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, DJ Malan, HC Brook

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer

BAN vs ENG Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(C), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain

England: Jofra Archer, HC Brook, BM Duckett, Jos Buttler(C), PD Salt, AU Rashid, RJW Topley, DJ Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes

Get the latest Cricket News here