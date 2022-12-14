Home » Cricket Home » News » BAN vs IND: 'We Knew He Will Comeback...With a Failure'-Virat Kohli Gets Slammed After Cheap Dismissal In Chattogram

Looking at Kohli’s demeanour on the pitch, the fans were expecting a big hundred in Chattogram where the pitch was considered to be a flat track.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:57 IST

Chattogram

Virat Kohli was out for 1 run against Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli’s critics had a field day on Twitter as the former India captain was dismissed for 1 in the first Test match in Chattogram. He walked in to bat with the score reading 45/2, but couldn’t stay for long, getting trapped plumb in front for just 1 run. Meanwhile coming back to the delivery, Taijul made it turn square after pitching. As the umpire gave Kohli the marching orders, it became clear, Kohli isn’t getting any hundred as was billed up on social media by his fans. Here are some of the top reactions.

Earlier on this very ground Kohli scored his ODI century even as Ishan Kishan sent Bangladesh bowlers on a leather hunt. Looking at Kohli’s demeanour on the pitch, the fans were expecting a big hundred in Chattogram where the pitch was considered to be a flat track.

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against against Bangladesh in the first Test here on Wednesday. India need to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

