Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17: Bangladesh Look for Solid Start Against Tricky Netherlands

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 08:31 IST
Hobart
BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17: Bangladesh will be hoping for a bright start in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they will clash against the Netherlands in their first match. The two teams will play at the Bellerive Oval on Monday, October 24.
Hello and welcome to another T20 World Cup match from the chilly Australian island city of Hobart where its freezing.
Speaking of Bangladesh, they last played international cricket in the form of a tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan earlier this month. It was a bad tour for the Tigers, as they lost all four matches. They also recorded a defeat in their only warm-up match against Afghanistan by 62 runs.
BAN vs NED Telecast
Bangladesh vs Netherlands game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.
BAN vs NED Live Streaming
BAN vs NED game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
BAN vs NED Match Details
The two teams will play against each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 9:30 AM IST on October 24, Monday.
BAN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Liton Das
Vice-Captain – Colin Ackermann
Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Liton Das
Batters: Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain
All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Shakib Al Hasan, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Mahmud
BAN vs NED Probable XIs:
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain, M Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann
