BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s T20I Tri-Series match between Bangladesh and New Zealand: The enthralling T20I tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh is nearing its business end with just three more matches to go before the final. In the fifth match of this high-octane series, Bangladesh will be up against New Zealand on October 12, at the Hagley Stadium in Christchurch.

New Zealand crushed the Bangla Tigers when they last met in the series. The dominating eight-wicket victory was set up by Kiwi spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell who choked the Bangladesh batters in the middle overs before Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson put on a match-winning stand of 85 runs for the second wicket. The Black Caps will be confident to repeat the feat when they face the Bangla Tigers again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had a torrid season in the shortest format of the game. They came up with yet another dismal batting performance against the Kiwis to be restricted to just 137 runs. Skipper Nurul Hassan seemed like short of options in the bowling department as all his bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Williamson and company. The team management will have to act swiftly and find out their best combination with the ICC T20 World Cup getting closer and closer.

Ahead of the T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs NZ Telecast

The T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming

The T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The BAN vs NZ T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30 am IST.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Afif Hossain, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Possible Staring XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

