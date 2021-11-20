BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by 8 Wickets to Seal Series

Fine bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Shadab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to a paltry score of 108 runs in the second T20 International match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The visitors are leading 1-0 after a hard-fought four-wicket win in the first game on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah once again chose to bat first after winning the toss, but this time too his strategy to make a big target fell flat as the Pakistan bowlers caused havoc from the start of the game.

Apart from Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Atif Hossain none of the Bangladesh batsmen were able to score runs against Pakistan’s bowlers. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals and this made it difficult for Bangladesh to score runs. Only Najmul and Atif tried to nullify the fine bowling but eventually got out to Shadab Khan after making 40 and 20 runs respectively.

After losing both the openers, Najmul and Atif raised 45 runs for the third wicket in six overs but failed to capitalize on it. None of the Bangladesh batsmen applied themselves to the conditions.

>Brief scores: Bangladesh 108/7 in 20 Overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 40, Afif Hossain 20, Mahmudullah 12; Shaheen Afridi 2-15, Shadab Khan 2-22, Mohammad Wasim Jr 1-9) v Pakistan.

