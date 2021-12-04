BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan 161/2 at Stumps on Day 1 against Bangladesh

Pakistan were 161/2 at stumps on the opening day of their second Test against Bangladesh, with bad light forcing abandonment of the final session, here on Saturday.

Captain Babar Azam (60 not out) and Azhar Ali (36 not out) were at the crease, when the umpires decided that stumps had to be drawn on Day 1 in Dhaka.

After opting to bat, Pakistan got off to a good start, with openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique putting on 59 runs for the first wicket. The duo was untroubled by the Bangladesh pacers Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed as they brought up a 50-run partnership after a solid first hour.

However, the momentum slowly dried up when spin was introduced. The pressure yielded wickets, with Shafique being cleaned up by Taijul Islam, the left-arm spinner, for a 50-ball 25.

Advertisement

Abid also didn’t last much longer as he got out to Taijul after an 81-ball 39. With two quick wickets, Bangladesh regained momentum, and the two new batters Azam and Azhar, were under the pump. The duo held on till Lunch, but the first hour of the second session was a grind as well.

Post the lunch session, Azam and Azhar held firm under overcast skies. After a brief rain break, the tables turned as Pakistan batters got the momentum.

Azam, was more fluent and played his shots - he was fortunate to be dropped by Khaled Ahmed in the deep while Azhar used the sweep a couple of times as Pakistan broke free from Bangladesh’s shackles. They were just gaining a grip on the innings when the clouds regathered around tea.

After the break, the play was first delayed due to bad light and eventually had to be called off as the overhead conditions failed to improve.

Advertisement

>Brief scores: Pakistan 161/2 at stumps on Day 1 (Babar Azam 60 not out, Abid Ali 39; Taijul Islam 2-49) against Bangladesh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here