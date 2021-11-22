>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan: Mahmudullah’s Bangladesh will be up against Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Monday, November 22, in the third and final T20I match of three-match series at the Sher- e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm (IST).

Bangladesh are still in search of their first win of the series in their own backyard and they will attempt to salvage some pride by avoiding a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the visitors are currently leading the series by 2-0 and will head into the fixture drill the final nail and whitewash Bangladesh by winning the third one as well. They defeated the home team by four wickets in the tournament opener and followed it with an impressive eight-wicket win in the second T20I match on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know about today’s second T20I match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan:

>BAN vs PAK Telecast

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan is not getting televised in India.

>BAN vs PAK Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is available to stream live on the FanCode app and website.

>BAN vs PAK Match Details

The third and final T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match is slated to begin at 01:30 PM IST on Monday, November 22.

>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

>BAN vs PAK Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam or Parvez Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Ifthikar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

