BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan:Following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan resumes international duties with a tour to Bangladesh. Pakistan will be locking horns with Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series followed by two Test matches. The T20I series between the two Asian nations kickstarts on November 19, Friday at 01:30 PM IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan will be desperate to do good in the shortest format of the game after a heartbreaking exit from the World Cup. The Men in Green remained unbeaten in the league stage of the competition. However, the team suffered a disheartening loss against Australia in the semi-final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, needs to make amends and regroup themselves at the earliest after a poor outing in the T20 World Cup. The Mahmudullah-led side experienced a rough patch as they failed to taste success even once in the Super 12 round. Bangladesh lost all their five Super 12 games to finish at the last place in the Group 1 points table.

>Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

>BAN vs PAK Telecast

Bangladesh vs Pakistan game will not be televised in India.

>BAN vs PAK Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BAN vs PAK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 01:30 PM IST on November 19, Friday.

>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

>Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shaheen Afridi

>BAN vs PAK Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

