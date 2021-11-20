>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan: Mahmudullah’s Bangladesh will be up against Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Saturday, November 20, in the second T20I match of three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm (IST) and Indian fans will not be able to catch the live action from the series as it is not getting broadcasted in the country.

Bangladesh are coming into this game after losing their previous six T20I games and they will be desperate to go back to winning ways.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s opponent will head into this fixture high on confidence, having defeated the host by four wickets in the tournament opener to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here is all you need to know about today’s second T20I match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan:

>BAN vs PAK Telecast

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan is not getting televised in India.

>BAN vs PAK Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is available to stream live on the FanCode app and website.

>BAN vs PAK Match Details

The second match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match between BAN vs PAK is slated to begin at 01:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 20.

>BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain- Mahmudullah

>Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Shadab Khan, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim

>BAN vs PAK Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Possible Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here